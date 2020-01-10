Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US. File photo: Reuters
Facebook tweaks ad policy but does not ban political lies ahead of 2020 US presidential election
- Facebook said it and its photo-sharing app Instagram will soon have a tool enabling individual users to choose to see fewer political and social issue ads
- Other online platforms such as Twitter and TikTok have banned political ads
Topic | Facebook
Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US. File photo: Reuters