Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to face unprecedented protests during India trip

  • Indian traders have become increasingly resentful of Amazon’s traditional cut-price approach
  • The country’s e-commerce market is expected to reach US$150 billion by 2022 from US$38.5 billion in 2017
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:27pm, 13 Jan, 2020

Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos is slated to headline the inaugural session of Amazon India’s event for small and medium businesses – “smbhav” – on January 15 in New Delhi. Photo: AP
