Britain is currently weighing whether to use Huawei equipment as part of its 5G infrastructure. File photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

US makes final plea for Boris Johnson government to block Huawei from UK’s 5G network

  • Britain is currently weighing whether to use Huawei equipment as part of its 5G infrastructure
  • Senior US officials reportedly handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government a “dossier” of evidence against Huawei
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:38am, 14 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Britain is currently weighing whether to use Huawei equipment as part of its 5G infrastructure. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE