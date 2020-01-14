Britain is currently weighing whether to use Huawei equipment as part of its 5G infrastructure. File photo: AFP
US makes final plea for Boris Johnson government to block Huawei from UK’s 5G network
- Britain is currently weighing whether to use Huawei equipment as part of its 5G infrastructure
- Senior US officials reportedly handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government a “dossier” of evidence against Huawei
