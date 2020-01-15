Telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies was granted 2,418 patents last year, helping China surpass Germany to become the fourth-biggest recipient of US patents. Photo: EPA-EFE
Huawei helps China overtake Germany in receiving US patents
- Many of the US patents issued to Shenzhen-based Huawei were related to 5G mobile technology
Topic | China technology
Telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies was granted 2,418 patents last year, helping China surpass Germany to become the fourth-biggest recipient of US patents. Photo: EPA-EFE