Chinese tech giant Huawei was put on a trade blacklist known as an “entity list” last year, forcing US companies to seek government permission before they can do business with the company. Photo: AP
Huawei offers British and Irish developers US$26 million to build apps for its new operating system
- Chinese tech giant Huawei is trying to lure developers to build apps for its flagship phones after it was cut off from Google's services on Android
- Huawei phones can still run Android, but the company now needs its own viable app ecosystem to replace lost Google services such as app store
Topic | Huawei
Chinese tech giant Huawei was put on a trade blacklist known as an “entity list” last year, forcing US companies to seek government permission before they can do business with the company. Photo: AP