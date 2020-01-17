Tesla chief executive Elon Musk dances onstage during the delivery event for the company’s China-made Model 3 cars in Shanghai on January 7. Photo: Reuters
Tesla new car registrations rise again in China despite slowdown
- California-based Tesla delivered 92,550 vehicles globally in the fourth quarter, bringing its 2019 total to 367,500
