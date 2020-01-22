The new low-cost iPhone is expected to feature the same processor as Apple’s current flagship device, the iPhone 11. Photo: Reuters
Apple said to be eyeing low-cost phone market, with cheaper iPhones to enter mass production in February

  • Apple may unveil a new lower-cost iPhone model as early as March, as it looks to address a wider swathe of the global smartphone market
  • The new phone is expected to have Touch ID built into the home button and feature the same processor as the iPhone 11
Bloomberg

22 Jan, 2020

