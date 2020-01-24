A Broadcom touch screen digitiser integrated circuit (IC) chip, center, of an Apple iPhone 6 smartphone. Photo: Bloomberg
Apple, Broadcom strike chip-supply deals worth U$15 billion for devices released through mid-2023
- Broadcom is a major Apple supplier, providing radio-frequency chips that let iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches connect to cellular data networks
- The chip maker has disclosed two new multi-year pacts for Apple components, in addition to an existing 2019 agreement
