Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, says the development of artificial intelligence is “more profound than fire or electricity” during a session of the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Tech CEOs in Davos dodge issues by warning audiences about AI
- Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, suggests a global framework for AI development efforts
- The EU is set to unveil its plans to legislate the technology, especially in ‘high-risk sectors’ such as health care and transport
