Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, says the development of artificial intelligence is “more profound than fire or electricity” during a session of the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Tech CEOs in Davos dodge issues by warning audiences about AI

  • Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, suggests a global framework for AI development efforts
  • The EU is set to unveil its plans to legislate the technology, especially in ‘high-risk sectors’ such as health care and transport
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 5:23am, 25 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, says the development of artificial intelligence is “more profound than fire or electricity” during a session of the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE