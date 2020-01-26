UN experts have demanded an investigation into the alleged hacking of the smartphone used by Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, it was announced on January 22. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Spyware trade grows amid claims that activists, Amazon CEO Bezos targeted
- Developers of spyware maintain that their technology is sold to law enforcement and intelligence agencies
- The hack of Bezos’ smartphone has renewed calls for a moratorium on sales until more rigorous global controls are enacted
Topic | Cybersecurity
UN experts have demanded an investigation into the alleged hacking of the smartphone used by Amazon.com founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, it was announced on January 22. Photo: Agence France-Presse