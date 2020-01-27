A pedestrian walks past a Huawei product stand at an EE telecommunications shop in central London on April 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
UK said to be ready to approve limited 5G role for Huawei amid final round of pressure from US
- The UK prime minister is now looking at imposing a market share cap on Huawei, the Financial Times cited people close to the discussions as saying
Topic | Huawei
