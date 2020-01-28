Virtually all of the world’s iPhones are made in China, primarily by Foxconn Technology Group – formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry – at its facility in Zhengzhou and by Pegatron Corp at an assembly site near Shanghai. Photo: Winson Wong
Apple supply chain braces for disruption from coronavirus outbreak
- Each of the main iPhone assembly locations in China is more than 500 kilometres away from Wuhan
- Apple’s preparations to begin mass production of a new low-cost iPhone could be at risk
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Virtually all of the world’s iPhones are made in China, primarily by Foxconn Technology Group – formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry – at its facility in Zhengzhou and by Pegatron Corp at an assembly site near Shanghai. Photo: Winson Wong