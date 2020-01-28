The UK decision marks a reprieve for Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, which faced the prospect of a complete shutout in Europe had Washington succeeded in blocking its participation in the UK’s 5G network gear market. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

UK approves Huawei’s restricted use in 5G networks, handing lifeline to Chinese telecoms giant

  • Huawei would be excluded from the sensitive core of the country’s 5G mobile networks
Topic |   Huawei
Bien Perez
Bien Perez

Updated: 8:47pm, 28 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The UK decision marks a reprieve for Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecommunications equipment supplier, which faced the prospect of a complete shutout in Europe had Washington succeeded in blocking its participation in the UK’s 5G network gear market. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bien Perez

Bien Perez

Bien has worked at the Post since 2000. He has served as Post Magazine's technology editor and Technology Post's deputy editor. He was a guest host on Tech Specs in TVB’s Money Magazine show. He won runner-up, Best News Writing, at the 2008 Hong Kong News Awards.