Facebook is under scrutiny after US intelligence agencies said that social media platforms were used in a Russian cyber-influence campaign aimed at interfering in the 2016 US election. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Facebook recommends rules for independent oversight board which could overrule Zuckerberg

  • The content appeals board, led by former human rights group director Thomas Hughes, will grow to about 40 members
  • Users will initially only be able to appeal to the board when their content has been removed and not where their content was left up
Topic |   Facebook
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:06am, 29 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Facebook is under scrutiny after US intelligence agencies said that social media platforms were used in a Russian cyber-influence campaign aimed at interfering in the 2016 US election. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE