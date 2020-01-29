Facebook is under scrutiny after US intelligence agencies said that social media platforms were used in a Russian cyber-influence campaign aimed at interfering in the 2016 US election. Photo: Reuters
Facebook recommends rules for independent oversight board which could overrule Zuckerberg
- The content appeals board, led by former human rights group director Thomas Hughes, will grow to about 40 members
- Users will initially only be able to appeal to the board when their content has been removed and not where their content was left up
Topic | Facebook
