Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington DC, October 23, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Facebook shares slump after results show slowing growth, despite record fourth-quarter revenue

  • The world’s biggest social-media company reported record fourth-quarter revenue of US$21.1 billion, boosted by ads on Instagram and in video
  • But the 5 per cent increase from the period a year earlier was its slowest-ever quarterly sales growth
Topic |   Facebook
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:53am, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington DC, October 23, 2019. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE