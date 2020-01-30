Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington DC, October 23, 2019. File photo: Reuters
Facebook shares slump after results show slowing growth, despite record fourth-quarter revenue
- The world’s biggest social-media company reported record fourth-quarter revenue of US$21.1 billion, boosted by ads on Instagram and in video
- But the 5 per cent increase from the period a year earlier was its slowest-ever quarterly sales growth
Topic | Facebook
