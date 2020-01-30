An engineer from mobile services provider EE, owned by telecommunications carrier BT Group, checks Huawei Technologies’ 5G equipment, bottom centre, during network trials in London on March 15, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Telecoms carrier BT sees US$650 million hit from Britain’s new limits on Huawei
- Britain decided on Tuesday to ban Huawei telecoms gear from the core of new mobile networks
- The country’s telecoms carriers have three years to make the needed changes
