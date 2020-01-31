Amazon shares soared as much as 13 per cent in after-hours trade, putting the online retailer back in the US$1 trillion market capitalisation club. Photo: Reuters
Amazon holiday sales jump as one-day shipping pays dividends, stock up 13 per cent
- Shares soared in after-hours trade on Thursday, putting the online retailer back in the US$1 trillion market capitalisation club
- If the share gain holds on Friday, it will be the biggest daily jump for Amazon since October 2017
