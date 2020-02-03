Employees are seen work at Huawei Technology’s factory in Dongguan, Guangdong province, on December 10, 2019. Photo EPA-EFE
Huawei, Chinese chip makers keep factories humming despite coronavirus outbreak
- Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier, restarted operations at its Dongguan factory on February 3
- Chip foundry SMIC and memory maker YMTC kept plants running through the Lunar New Year holiday
