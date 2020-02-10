An Amazon logo is pictured during the Amazon's annual Smbhav event in New Delhi on January 15, 2020. Photo: AFP
Amazon pulls out of major telecoms conference Mobile World Congress in Barcelona over coronavirus
- MWC is one of the telecom industry’s biggest gatherings which attracts over 100,000 visitors to Barcelona
- Amazon is the fourth company to pull out of the annual gathering this week, following LG Electronics, Ericsson and Nvidia
Topic | MWC Barcelona 2020
