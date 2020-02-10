The Foxconn Technology Group’s logo is seen at the facade of its manufacturing complex in the Longhua District of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Nora Tam
Tech /  Big Tech

Coronavirus: Foxconn delays return of workers to main China iPhone plants

  • The directive indicates the struggles Apple’s primary contract electronics manufacturing partner is having with the outbreak
Topic |   Foxconn
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:22pm, 10 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

The Foxconn Technology Group’s logo is seen at the facade of its manufacturing complex in the Longhua District of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Foxconn