The logo of electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, is displayed at its headquarters in Taipei. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple supplier Foxconn resumes some production at its main China iPhone site
- It is unclear how many workers have returned to work at Foxconn’s plant in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province
