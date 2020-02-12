Rebecca Hirst, head of UK product marketing of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Z Flip foldable smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, US February 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S to fend off Apple, Huawei
- Samsung’s second attempt at a folding phone after a delayed roll-out last year comes as the South Korean firm fends off rivals Apple and Huawei
- Huawei has only released its own folding phones in China, and Apple has yet to release a 5G iPhone of any kind
