This January 28, 2015 file photo shows the Federal Trade Commission building in Washington. Federal regulators are amping up their investigation of the market dominance of five giant tech companies, demanding detailed information on their acquisitions back to 2010. Photo: AP
Big tech firms including Apple, Google face probe of small deals
- US antitrust officials has demanded information from Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft about their acquisitions of start-ups
- The move comes amid widespread criticism that antitrust officials have been too permissive in allowing tech giants to buy rivals
Topic | Technology
