A Huawei smartphone is displayed at the Thailand Mobile Expo 2019. Thailand’s telecoms regulator raised US$3.2 billion in 5G spectrum auctions on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
Thailand raises US$3.2 billion from 5G license auction ahead of commercial roll out later this year
- Companies winning the 700-MHz and 2600-MHz bands are required to pay the government over a 10-year period
