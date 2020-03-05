A staff member chats with customers at an Apple Store in Beijing on February 19. Factories that make the world's smartphones, toys and other goods are struggling to reopen after the novel coronavirus outbreak idled China's economy. Photo: AP
Supplies of the hottest smartphones could soon run out as production slows in coronavirus-hit China
- The supply chain chaos is already wiping out the smartphone industry’s hopes for sales growth this year
- The output slump from factories in China means it will take time to fix global delivery backlogs for brands like Apple, Samsung and Huawei
