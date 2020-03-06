A pedestrian walks past an advertisement displaying a 5G device in London on January 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese consumers more willing to pay premium for 5G services while business users keen to migrate from 4G, says GSMA report
- Seventy eight per cent of Chinese users are willing to pay a premium for 5G mobile services, compared with 60 per cent for the US
- Globally, smart manufacturing IoT connections will grow fourfold between 2019 and 2025 to over 1.3 billion connections
Topic | 5G
