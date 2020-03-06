A customer wearing a protective mask looks at Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy S20 smartphone at the company's D'light flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, on March 6. Photo: Bloomberg
Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus
- The company’s plant in the southern city of Gumi makes the new Galaxy S20 and the Z Flip foldable smartphones
- Gumi is near the city of Daegu, the epicentre of South Korea’s novel coronavirus outbreak
