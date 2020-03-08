Apple’s introduction of upcoming iPhone models is expected to get delayed, owing to both supply chain issues and weaker demand caused by the coronavirus crisis. Photo: AP
Apple’s 5G iPhone launch may see coronavirus delay, analysts say
- Foxconn, Apple’s main iPhone supplier, expects its Chinese plants to begin operating normally by the end of March
- Apple’s second-quarter financial results are expected to be released around the end of next month
Topic | Apple
Apple’s introduction of upcoming iPhone models is expected to get delayed, owing to both supply chain issues and weaker demand caused by the coronavirus crisis. Photo: AP