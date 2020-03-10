Simon Hu, chief executive of Ant Financial Services, unveils the three-year plan to open up the Alipay platform at the Alipay Partner Conference held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on March 10. Photo: Handout
Alipay opens platform to become one-stop gateway for 40 million service providers across China
- The three-year plan involves working with 50,000 independent software vendors to help service providers adopt Alipay technologies
- Alipay has encouraged developers to create mini programs to enable partners to access Alibaba’s ecosystem
Topic | Mobile payments
