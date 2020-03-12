Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier, filed the most number of patent applications in Europe last year in the field of digital communications, which includes 5G. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

Huawei bets big on European 5G patents despite Trump’s pressure

  • Two-thirds of Huawei’s applications were in the field of digital communications, which includes 5G
  • US efforts at blacklisting Huawei have not stopped the company from growing its business in Europe
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:17pm, 12 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Huawei Technologies, the world’s largest telecoms equipment supplier, filed the most number of patent applications in Europe last year in the field of digital communications, which includes 5G. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE