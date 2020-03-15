Google’s cooperation with the Trump administration comes as parent Alphabet faces antitrust investigations by federal and state agencies over its search and digital advertising businesses, among others. Photo: TNS
Google says it is developing a coronavirus website with US government
- The website would help Americans with questions about coronavirus symptoms, risk factors and testing
- US President Donald Trump had thanked Google on Friday for developing the website, saying that 1,700 engineers were working on it
Topic | Google
Google’s cooperation with the Trump administration comes as parent Alphabet faces antitrust investigations by federal and state agencies over its search and digital advertising businesses, among others. Photo: TNS