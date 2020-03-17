Amazon on Monday said it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Amazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
- Many consumers have turned to the web to meet their needs as shoppers clear out shelves in fear of quarantines or product shortages
- To draw new employees to help fulfil online orders, Amazon said it would add US$2 to its minimum US$15 per hour to US workers’ wages through April
Topic | Amazon
