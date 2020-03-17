American tech giants and social networks announced on Monday that they are jointly combating fraud and misinformation about the virus. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech companies including Facebook, Microsoft, Google team up against virus misinformation
- Tech giants and social networks say they are teaming up to jointly combat fraud and misinformation about the virus
- They will also coordinate with government health care agencies globally to share critical updates
Topic | Technology
