A filter for combating spam on Facebook was beset by a bug that mistakenly miscategorised legitimate news stories and other posts as content that violates its rules. Photo: Reuters
Facebook says bug in anti-spam system mistook legitimate news stories for content violating rules

  • Several users complained on social media that their posts, including those about the novel coronavirus outbreak, were taken down
  • All content that was incorrectly removed has since been restored, Facebook’s vice-president of integrity Guy Rosen says
Bloomberg
Updated: 4:11pm, 18 Mar, 2020

