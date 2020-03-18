A filter for combating spam on Facebook was beset by a bug that mistakenly miscategorised legitimate news stories and other posts as content that violates its rules. Photo: Reuters
Facebook says bug in anti-spam system mistook legitimate news stories for content violating rules
- Several users complained on social media that their posts, including those about the novel coronavirus outbreak, were taken down
- All content that was incorrectly removed has since been restored, Facebook’s vice-president of integrity Guy Rosen says
