Team collaboration platforms Microsoft Teams and Slack have seen a jump in users as more people worked from home during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Remote work during coronavirus outbreak puts millions more on Microsoft Teams, Slack

  • Teams had 44 million users as of March 18, Microsoft says, more than double the 20 million daily active users that the software maker reported in November
  • Slack says it added 7,000 new paid customers from February 1 to March 18, roughly 40 per cent more than each of its previous two fiscal quarters
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:59am, 20 Mar, 2020

