Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. File photo: Reuters
Amazon suspends almost 4,000 seller accounts for ‘unfairly priced’ products during virus pandemic

  • Amazon says it has deployed a team to identify and investigate ‘unfairly priced’ products in high demand, such as protective masks and hand sanitiser
  • It has pulled over half a million offers and suspended more than 3,900 selling accounts in the US for violating its fair pricing policies
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:21am, 24 Mar, 2020

