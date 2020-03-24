Tech giants have recognised the problem of inaccurate information posted online and have already taken steps to strengthen controls - in China and in the West. Photo: Xinhua


European Commission hits out at online Covid-19 scams, writes to tech platforms including Alibaba, Amazon and Facebook

  • The coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 334,000 people globally, has sparked what the WHO calls an ‘infodemic’
Topic |   China technology
Jane Zhang


Updated: 8:30pm, 24 Mar, 2020

