Facebook has seen an “unprecedented” spike in usage for many of its services, driven by demand for information and messaging during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook’s ads business hit by Covid-19 pandemic despite surge in usage
- Many of Facebook’s products, including Messenger and WhatsApp, have seen a spike in traffic as people stay home in regions hit hardest by the virus
- But the services that are booming in popularity during the outbreak are not apps or products where Facebook has robust ad businesses
Topic | Facebook
