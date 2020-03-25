A general view of the Apple logo on the facade of the Apple store in Munich. Photo: DPA
Apple may start reopening stores outside Greater China in first half of April
- Apple closed 458 of its retail stores outside Greater China earlier this month as part of an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- It will reopen these stores on a staggered basis while extending remote work for employees, according to a memo
