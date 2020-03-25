A man uses an Oppo smartphone at a shopping centre in Chennai, India, in October of last year. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Big Tech

Chinese smartphone giants suspend manufacturing in India amid coronavirus lockdown

  • Major Chinese Android smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have temporarily shut down their factories
  • India’s smartphone market, the world’s biggest after China, could see a 4.2 per cent decline in shipments this year
Topic |   Smartphones
SCMP
Yujie Xue and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30pm, 25 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man uses an Oppo smartphone at a shopping centre in Chennai, India, in October of last year. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE