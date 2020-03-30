An Amazon Prime truck passes by the sign outisde an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

Amazon workers to strike at New York site over management’s response to spread of coronavirus

  • About 100 Amazon employees at a Staten Island fulfilment centre plan to go on strike at noon on Monday
  • They are demanding that the site be closed for at least two weeks and sanitised, and for workers to be compensated
Topic |   Amazon
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:35am, 30 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

An Amazon Prime truck passes by the sign outisde an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE