An Amazon Prime truck passes by the sign outisde an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Staten Island, New York. Photo: AP
Amazon workers to strike at New York site over management’s response to spread of coronavirus
- About 100 Amazon employees at a Staten Island fulfilment centre plan to go on strike at noon on Monday
- They are demanding that the site be closed for at least two weeks and sanitised, and for workers to be compensated
Topic | Amazon
