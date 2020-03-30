Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24 per cent in last quarter of 2019 as it braces for coronavirus impact
- Foxconn reported a net profit of NT$47.76 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the last quarter of 2019, down from NT$62.61 billion a year earlier
- The Taiwanese company is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic
Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of NT$47.76 billion (US$1.6 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above an average forecast of NT$46.94 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.
The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer did not given any explanation for the decline from NT$62.61 billion in the same period a year earlier.
Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.
Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.
Shares in the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have fallen more than 12 per cent this year.