A security guard stands at front doors of Foxconn factory in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, China, 28 May 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple supplier Foxconn's profit down 24 per cent in last quarter of 2019 as it braces for coronavirus impact

  • Foxconn reported a net profit of NT$47.76 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the last quarter of 2019, down from NT$62.61 billion a year earlier
  • The Taiwanese company is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 4:50pm, 30 Mar, 2020

Taiwanese electronics manufacturer
Foxconn
reported a 23.7 per cent fall in profit in the last three months of 2019 on Monday as it braces for the impact from the
coronavirus pandemic
that has hit demand from key customers such as Apple.

Foxconn, which assembles iPhones at factories in China, reported net profit of NT$47.76 billion (US$1.6 billion), according to Reuters calculations, slightly above an average forecast of NT$46.94 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

The world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer did not given any explanation for the decline from NT$62.61 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Foxconn is among manufacturers worldwide grappling with the fallout from coronavirus restrictions that have disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.

Apple, its biggest client,
rescinded its outlook for the first quarter of 2020
saying manufacturing in China had taken longer than expected to resume amid travel restrictions and an extended Lunar New Year break.
Foxconn warned this month that revenue
would fall more than 15 per cent
in businesses including consumer electronics in the first quarter. But it said revenue would recover thereafter as production
returns to normal
in virus-hit China.

Foxconn reported its biggest monthly drop in revenue in about seven years in February as the outbreak continued to play havoc with its business.

Shares in the company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, have fallen more than 12 per cent this year.

