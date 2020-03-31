People wearing face masks are seen at a Huawei shop on a street in Shanghai as China is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Reuteres/Aly Song
Huawei sees ‘complicated’ year ahead despite posting record group sales of US$121 billion on strong domestic sales of smartphones
- Net profit increased 5.7 per cent to 62.7 billion yuan for the year while the company said it invested 15.3 per cent of revenue in R&D
- Huawei’s annual revenue growth last year was slightly lower than the 19.5 per cent recorded in 2018
