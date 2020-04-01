An Apple Store employee wearing a protective mask cleans the screen of an iPhone inside the US technology giant’s store in the Omotesando area of Tokyo, Japan, on March 15. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Foxconn assures investors 5G iPhone can still launch this autumn

  • The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer said it had lost time to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic
  • Apple is already behind major rivals Samsung and Huawei, which started selling 5G smartphones last year
Topic |   Foxconn
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:42pm, 1 Apr, 2020

An Apple Store employee wearing a protective mask cleans the screen of an iPhone inside the US technology giant’s store in the Omotesando area of Tokyo, Japan, on March 15. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE