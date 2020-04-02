A tall sculpture is seen at the headquarters of Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial Services in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, in October of last year. Photo: Bloomberg
Ant Financial, Vanguard target 900 million users with robo-adviser

  • The two companies’ robo-adviser will recommend a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds
  • Users can access the service through payments app Alipay and Ant Fortune, a wealth management platform
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:04pm, 2 Apr, 2020

