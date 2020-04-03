A view of a closed Apple Store at shopping centre The Oculus in New York City on April 2. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple tells staff US stores to remain closed until early May amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • US technology giant Apple will make reopening decisions based on guidance from local governments and public health experts
  • About 270 Apple Stores across the US have been closed since March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
Topic |   Apple
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:49pm, 3 Apr, 2020

A view of a closed Apple Store at shopping centre The Oculus in New York City on April 2. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE