A view of a closed Apple Store at shopping centre The Oculus in New York City on April 2. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple tells staff US stores to remain closed until early May amid Covid-19 pandemic
- US technology giant Apple will make reopening decisions based on guidance from local governments and public health experts
- About 270 Apple Stores across the US have been closed since March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
