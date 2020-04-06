Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, said the company aims to ship 1 million face shields to health care workers by the end of the week. File photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple has begun designing face shields to protect health care workers during pandemic, Tim Cook says

  • Apple says it plans to ship one million face shields per week to protect health care workers in the US during the coronavirus pandemic
  • The tech giant is also doubling the number of face masks it is donating to 20 million
Topic |   Apple
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 10:41am, 6 Apr, 2020

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, said the company aims to ship 1 million face shields to health care workers by the end of the week. File photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE