Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, said the company aims to ship 1 million face shields to health care workers by the end of the week. File photo: Bloomberg
Apple has begun designing face shields to protect health care workers during pandemic, Tim Cook says
- Apple says it plans to ship one million face shields per week to protect health care workers in the US during the coronavirus pandemic
- The tech giant is also doubling the number of face masks it is donating to 20 million
