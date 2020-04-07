'Closed' notices are displayed at the entrance of Galaxy Harajuku, a flagship store of the Galaxy brand mobile computing devices by Samsung Electronics, during the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan March 26, 2020. File photo: Reuters
Samsung Electronics beats first-quarter estimates, braces for bigger blow from coronavirus
- Samsung says its first-quarter operating profit is expected to be 6.4 trillion won, higher than the 6.2 trillion won estimate from analysts
- Solid chip sales helped cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic on smartphones and TVs
