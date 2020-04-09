Google has agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong. Photo: AP
US approves Google request to use segment of undersea cable connecting with Taiwan but not Hong Kong
- Google has agreed to operate a portion of the 8,000-mile Pacific Light Cable Network System between the United States and Taiwan, but not Hong Kong
- US authorities say they believe there is a ‘significant risk’ that a direct cable connection with Hong Kong would jeopardise national security
Topic | Google
