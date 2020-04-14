A booth by iFlyTek, one of China’s artificial intelligence champions, is seen at the 2019 Smart China Expo held in the southwestern city of Chongqing in August of last year. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Chinese AI champion iFlyTek back in the red as operations struggle amid coronavirus pandemic
- The Shenzhen-listed company has forecast a first-quarter net loss of US$17.7 million to US$19.1 million
- That compares with a net profit of US$14.4 million in the same period last year
